Bitcoin Lost 0.41% to $23972.57 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $97.51 today or 0.41% to $23972.57

--Down three consecutive days, down 2.17% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Aug. 4, 2022, when it fell 2.27%

--Up 0.71% month-to-date

--Down 48.25% year-to-date

--Down 64.64% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 46.75% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 17, 2021), when it traded at $45017.36

--Down 64.64% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 35.24% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 23668.98

--Down 1.67% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-16-22 1729ET