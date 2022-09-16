Bitcoin Lost 0.47% to $19742.61 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $93.54 today or 0.47% to $19742.61

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 8, 2022, when it traded at $19371.26

--Down four consecutive days, down 11.85% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Aug. 28, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Aug. 20, 2022, when it fell 13%

--Down 2.3% month-to-date

--Down 57.38% year-to-date

--Down 70.88% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 58.02% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 17, 2021), when it traded at $47028.49

--Down 70.88% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 11.37% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 19360.01

--Down 2.40% at today's intraday low

