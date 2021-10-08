Bitcoin Lost 0.47% to $53950.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $254.03 today or 0.47% to $53950.58

--Down two consecutive days, down 1.74% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 29, 2021, when it fell 3.7%

--Up 24.22% month-to-date

--Up 86.25% year-to-date

--Down 14.88% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 388.61% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 9, 2020), when it traded at $11041.67

--Down 14.88% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 388.61% from its 52-week low of $11041.67 on Oct. 9, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 53658.74

--Down 1.01% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-21 1733ET