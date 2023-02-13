Bitcoin Lost 0.54% to $21621.24 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $117.29 today or 0.54% to $21621.24

--Down five of the past six days

--Down two consecutive days, down 0.95% over this period

--Down 5.79% month-to-date

--Up 30.65% year-to-date

--Down 68.11% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 48.83% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 14, 2022), when it traded at $42256.83

--Down 54.90% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 38.58% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 21436.55; lowest intraday level since Jan. 20, 2023, when it hit $20886.69

--Down 1.39% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-23 1729ET