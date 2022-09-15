Bitcoin Lost 0.56% to $19836.15 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $111.50 today or 0.56% to $19836.15

--Down three consecutive days, down 11.43% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 18, 2022 when it fell 18.25%

--Down 1.83% month-to-date

--Down 57.18% year-to-date

--Down 70.74% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 57.89% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 16, 2021), when it traded at $47101.62

--Up 11.90% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 19554.95

--Down 1.97% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

