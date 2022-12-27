Bitcoin Lost 0.73% to $16698.31 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $122.39 today or 0.73% to $16698.31

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 19, 2022, when it traded at $16583.39

--Largest percentage decrease since Dec. 19, 2022, when it dropped 0.99%

--Down three consecutive days, down 0.82% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 19, 2022, when it fell 1.5%

--Down 2.36% month-to-date

--Down 63.95% year-to-date

--Down 75.37% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 64.91% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 28, 2021), when it traded at $47585.77

--Down 65.17% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7.02% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 16603.10

--Down 1.29% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

