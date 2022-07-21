Log in
Bitcoin Lost 0.73% to $23133.60 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/21/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Bitcoin is down $171.18 today or 0.73% to $23133.60


--Down two consecutive days, down 0.75% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending July 13, 2022 when it fell 3.59%

--Up 23.51% month-to-date

--Down 50.06% year-to-date

--Down 65.88% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 28.28% from 52 weeks ago (July 22, 2021), when it traded at $32256.58

--Down 65.88% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 30.50% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 22375.66

--Down 3.99% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since July 12, 2022 when it was down as much as 5.34%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-21-22 1729ET

