Bitcoin is down $153.80 today or 0.76% to $20090.58

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 13, 2023, when it traded at $19817.65

--Down eight of the past nine days

--Down five consecutive days, down 10.64% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 18, 2022 when it fell for 12 straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending Nov. 13, 2022, when it fell 12.46%

--Down 13.25% month-to-date

--Up 21.4% year-to-date

--Down 70.37% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 48.31% from 52 weeks ago (March 11, 2022), when it traded at $38869.25

--Down 58.10% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 28.77% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 19593.58; lowest intraday level since Jan. 13, 2023, when it hit $18727.34

--Down 3.21% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

