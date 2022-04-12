Bitcoin Lost 0.79% to $39536.27 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $313.81 today or 0.79% to $39536.27

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 15, 2022 when it traded at $39416.50

--Down eight of the past nine days

--Down two consecutive days, down 8.38% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 4, 2022 when it fell 10.33%

--Down 13.6% month-to-date

--Down 14.65% year-to-date

--Down 41.69% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 37.44% from 52 weeks ago (April 13, 2021), when it traded at $63196.42

--Down 41.69% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 32.39% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 39300.51; lowest intraday level since March 16, 2022 when it hit $38980.34

--Down 1.38% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-12-22 1729ET