Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Lost 0.79% to $47210.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/29/2021 | 05:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is down $375.47 today or 0.79% to $47210.30

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 20, 2021, when it traded at $47012.71

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 7.42% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 5, 2021, when it fell 8.19%

--Down 17.38% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2021 when it dropped 35.43%

--Up 62.98% year-to-date

--Down 30.37% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 63.38% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 30, 2020), when it traded at $28896.03

--Down 30.37% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 63.38% from its 52-week low of $28896.03 on Dec. 30, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 46663.62; lowest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2021, when it hit $45581.13

--Down 1.94% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1732ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -3.17% 40871.255135 Real-time Quote.78.32%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -2.74% 46420 Real-time Quote.65.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pSome nations rethink isolation, testing rules as Omicron sweeps globe
RE
05:57pExplainer-What happens after Ghislaine Maxwell's guilty verdict?
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 89.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.35% to $1.1351 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.44% to $1.3491 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.13% to 114.97 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pDogecoin Lost 1.83% to $0.171 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pEthereum Lost 2.18% to $3724.98 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pBitcoin Lost 0.79% to $47210.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pSaudi king says OPEC+ pact 'essential' for oil market stability
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Russian gas continues to flow east via Yamal-Europe pipeline
3Tesla's Musk exercises all of his stock options expiring next year
4Tech, healthcare stocks lead European shares lower as Omicron cases swe..
5Interim Report 2 (2021-08-01 - 2021-10-31)

HOT NEWS