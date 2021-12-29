Bitcoin Lost 0.79% to $47210.30 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $375.47 today or 0.79% to $47210.30

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 20, 2021, when it traded at $47012.71

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 7.42% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Dec. 5, 2021, when it fell 8.19%

--Down 17.38% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2021 when it dropped 35.43%

--Up 62.98% year-to-date

--Down 30.37% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 63.38% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 30, 2020), when it traded at $28896.03

--Down 30.37% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 63.38% from its 52-week low of $28896.03 on Dec. 30, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 46663.62; lowest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2021, when it hit $45581.13

--Down 1.94% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-21 1732ET