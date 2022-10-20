Bitcoin Lost 0.91% to $19022.25 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $174.00 today or 0.91% to $19022.25

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 25, 2022, when it traded at $18887.58

--Down three consecutive days, down 2.58% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 9, 2022, when it fell 2.85%

--Down 2.05% month-to-date

--Down 58.93% year-to-date

--Down 71.94% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.67% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 21, 2021), when it traded at $62707.43

--Down 71.94% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 7.31% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 18936.59

--Down 1.35% at today's intraday low

