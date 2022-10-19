Advanced search
Bitcoin Lost 0.91% to $19196.25 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/19/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Bitcoin is down $176.36 today or 0.91% to $19196.25


--Down two consecutive days, down 1.69% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 11, 2022, when it fell 2.32%

--Down 1.15% month-to-date

--Down 58.56% year-to-date

--Down 71.69% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.90% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 20, 2021), when it traded at $65971.14

--Down 71.69% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 8.29% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 19112.88

--Down 1.34% at today's intraday low


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1730ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.31% 19606.1 End-of-day quote.-53.35%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.00% 19355.3 End-of-day quote.-59.45%
