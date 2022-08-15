Bitcoin Lost 1.05% to $24070.08 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $256.58 today or 1.05% to $24070.08
--Down two consecutive days, down 1.77% over this period
--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 4, 2022, when it fell 2.22%
--Up 1.12% month-to-date
--Down 48.04% year-to-date
--Down 64.5% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 47.75% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 16, 2021), when it traded at $46064.94
--Down 64.50% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 35.79% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 23911.72
--Down 1.71% at today's intraday low
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
