Bitcoin Lost 1.05% to $24070.08 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

08/15/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Bitcoin is down $256.58 today or 1.05% to $24070.08


--Down two consecutive days, down 1.77% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 4, 2022, when it fell 2.22%

--Up 1.12% month-to-date

--Down 48.04% year-to-date

--Down 64.5% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 47.75% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 16, 2021), when it traded at $46064.94

--Down 64.50% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 35.79% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 23911.72

--Down 1.71% at today's intraday low


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-15-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -0.51% 23721.7 End-of-day quote.-43.56%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -0.46% 24336.3 End-of-day quote.-49.02%
HOT NEWS