Bitcoin Lost 1.09% to $16516.71 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $181.60 today or 1.09% to $16516.71

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 29, 2022, when it traded at $16454.08

--Largest percentage decrease since Dec. 16, 2022, when it dropped 3.16%

--Down four consecutive days, down 1.9% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Nov. 9, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 19, 2022, when it fell 4.61%

--Down 3.42% month-to-date

--Down 64.34% year-to-date

--Down 75.64% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 65.01% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 29, 2021), when it traded at $47210.30

--Down 65.55% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5.86% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 16478.26; lowest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2022, when it hit $16300.29

--Down 1.32% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 20, 2022, when it was down as much as 1.71%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 1738ET