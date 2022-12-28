Bitcoin Lost 1.09% to $16516.71 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $181.60 today or 1.09% to $16516.71
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 29, 2022, when it traded at $16454.08
--Largest percentage decrease since Dec. 16, 2022, when it dropped 3.16%
--Down four consecutive days, down 1.9% over this period
--Longest losing streak since Nov. 9, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days
--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 19, 2022, when it fell 4.61%
--Down 3.42% month-to-date
--Down 64.34% year-to-date
--Down 75.64% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 65.01% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 29, 2021), when it traded at $47210.30
--Down 65.55% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 5.86% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 16478.26; lowest intraday level since Dec. 20, 2022, when it hit $16300.29
--Down 1.32% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 20, 2022, when it was down as much as 1.71%
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-28-22 1738ET