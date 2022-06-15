Bitcoin Lost 1.40% to $21685.02 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $306.87 today or 1.40% to $21685.02
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 16, 2020, when it traded at $21239.58
--Down nine consecutive days, down 31.01% over this period
--Longest losing streak since July 31, 2014 when it fell for nine straight trading days
--Worst nine day stretch since the nine days ending May 23, 2021 when it fell 31.53%
--Down 31.72% month-to-date
--Down 53.19% year-to-date
--Down 68.02% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 43.75% from 52 weeks ago (June 16, 2021), when it traded at $38550.25
--Down 68.02% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--New 52-week low
--Traded as low as 20110.80; lowest intraday level since Dec. 16, 2020, when it hit $19319.24
--Down 8.55% at today's intraday low
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
