  Homepage
  News
  Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Bitcoin Lost 1.51% to $19947.65 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/14/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Bitcoin is down $306.01 today or 1.51% to $19947.65


--Down two consecutive days, down 10.93% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 20, 2022, when it fell 10.94%

--Down 1.28% month-to-date

--Down 56.94% year-to-date

--Down 70.58% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 58.40% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 15, 2021), when it traded at $47947.88

--Down 70.58% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 12.53% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 19646.19

--Down 3.00% at today's intraday low


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-14-22 1733ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -8.52% 20225.5 End-of-day quote.-51.88%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -9.96% 20168.5 End-of-day quote.-57.75%
HOT NEWS