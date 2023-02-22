Bitcoin Lost 1.57% to $23804.02 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $379.04 today or 1.57% to $23804.02

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 14, 2023, when it traded at $22251.19

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 3.87% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 10, 2023, when it fell 6.17%

--Up 3.72% month-to-date

--Up 43.84% year-to-date

--Down 64.89% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 36.64% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 23, 2022), when it traded at $37570.85

--Down 50.35% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 52.57% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 23604.01

--Down 2.39% at today's intraday low

