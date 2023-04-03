Bitcoin is down $515.62 today or 1.84% to $27573.46

--Down two consecutive days, down 3.14% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 25, 2023 when it fell 3.27%

--Up 66.61% year-to-date

--Down 59.33% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 40.45% from 52 weeks ago (April 4, 2022), when it traded at $46304.02

--Down 40.45% from its 52-week high of $46304.02 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 76.73% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 27573.46

--Down 1.84% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-03-23 1753ET