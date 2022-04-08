Bitcoin Lost 1.89% to $42750.33 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $822.74 today or 1.89% to $42750.33

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 23, 2022 when it traded at $42349.80

--Down five consecutive days, down 7.85% over this period

--Longest losing streak since March 7, 2022 when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending March 8, 2022 when it fell 8.5%

--Down 6.58% month-to-date

--Down 7.71% year-to-date

--Down 36.95% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 26.74% from 52 weeks ago (April 9, 2021), when it traded at $58353.64

--Down 36.95% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 43.15% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 42557.40; lowest intraday level since March 24, 2022 when it hit $42275.57

--Down 2.33% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-22 1732ET