Bitcoin Lost 10.20% to $31075.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/09/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Bitcoin is down $3527.87 today or 10.20% to $31075.70


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 20, 2021 when it traded at $29864.21

--Largest percentage decrease since Jan. 21, 2022, when it dropped 11.36%

--Down six of the past seven days

--Down five consecutive days, down 21.88% over this period

--Longest losing streak since April 9, 2022 when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending May 23, 2021 when it fell 21.99%

--Down 18.93% month-to-date

--Down 32.91% year-to-date

--Down 54.17% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.83% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it traded at $55327.87

--Down 54.17% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4.06% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 30415.97; lowest intraday level since July 21, 2021 when it hit $29513.46

--Down 12.10% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Jan. 21, 2022, when it was down as much as 12.52%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1731ET

