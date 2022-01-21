Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Lost 11.36% to $36689.39 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/21/2022 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is down $4701.72 today or 11.36% to $36689.39


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 25, 2021 when it traded at $34481.20

--Largest percentage decrease since May 21, 2021 when it dropped 12.08%

--Down five of the past six days

--Down three consecutive days, down 13.47% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 4, 2021, when it fell 14.52%

--Down 20.79% month-to-date

--Down 20.79% year-to-date

--Down 45.89% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9.93% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 22, 2021), when it traded at $33375.06

--Down 45.89% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 22.85% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 36207.71; lowest intraday level since July 26, 2021 when it hit $34455.22

--Down 12.52% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 4, 2021, when it was down as much as 21.43%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -11.83% 31749.94 Real-time Quote.-11.80%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -11.91% 36051.88 Real-time Quote.-12.24%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:41pIntel's $20 billion Ohio factory could become world's largest chip plant
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.31% to 89.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.61% to $1.1346 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.91% to $1.3553 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Lost 0.45% to 113.68 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pDogecoin Lost 7.89% to $0.144 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pEthereum Lost 15.23% to $2614.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pBitcoin Lost 11.36% to $36689.39 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pExplosion kills 13, flattens village in Ghana mining region
RE
05:18pVenezuela's public companies quadruple foreign currency sales to central bank
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bond yields tumble as Netflix fuels stock market sell-off
2Serbian government blasts green groups for scuttling Rio's lithium proj..
3Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
4Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
5Geely, Renault formally agree on cooperation in South Korea

HOT NEWS