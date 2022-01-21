Bitcoin Lost 11.36% to $36689.39 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $4701.72 today or 11.36% to $36689.39

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 25, 2021 when it traded at $34481.20

--Largest percentage decrease since May 21, 2021 when it dropped 12.08%

--Down five of the past six days

--Down three consecutive days, down 13.47% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 4, 2021, when it fell 14.52%

--Down 20.79% month-to-date

--Down 20.79% year-to-date

--Down 45.89% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9.93% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 22, 2021), when it traded at $33375.06

--Down 45.89% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 22.85% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 36207.71; lowest intraday level since July 26, 2021 when it hit $34455.22

--Down 12.52% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 4, 2021, when it was down as much as 21.43%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-21-22 1734ET