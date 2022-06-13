Bitcoin Lost 15.09% to $23250.72 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $4132.76 today or 15.09% to $23250.72
--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 21, 2020, when it traded at $23146.00
--Largest percentage decrease since March 12, 2020 when it dropped 26.68%
--Down seven consecutive days, down 26.03% over this period
--Longest losing streak since May 11, 2022 when it fell for seven straight trading days
--Worst seven day stretch since the seven days ending May 11, 2022 when it fell 28.82%
--Down 26.79% month-to-date
--Down 49.81% year-to-date
--Down 65.71% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 41.59% from 52 weeks ago (June 14, 2021), when it traded at $39809.27
--Down 65.71% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--New 52-week low
--Traded as low as 22616.76; lowest intraday level since Dec. 22, 2020, when it hit $22384.68
--Down 17.41% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Dec. 4, 2021, when it was down as much as 21.43%
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
