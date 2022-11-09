Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bitcoin Lost 15.63% to $15787.53 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/09/2022 | 10:32pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is down $2923.91 today or 15.63% to $15787.53


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 10, 2020, when it traded at $15393.14

--Largest percentage decrease since March 12, 2020 when it dropped 26.68%

--Down four consecutive days, down 26.11% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 2, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending March 15, 2020 when it fell 34.11%

--Down 22.64% month-to-date

--Down 65.92% year-to-date

--Down 76.72% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 75.48% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 10, 2021), when it traded at $64386.75

--Down 75.72% from its 52-week high of $65029.50 on Nov. 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 15690.67; lowest intraday level since Nov. 12, 2020, when it hit $15499.35

--Down 16.14% at today's intraday low


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -10.28% 18454.7 End-of-day quote.-56.09%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -9.95% 18544.7 End-of-day quote.-61.15%
Latest news "Economy"
05:46pFinancials Down Amid Cryptocurrency Rout -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:42pBrazil's BRF misses forecasts with $26 million Q3 loss
RE
05:41pConsumer Cos Down Ahead of Inflation Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:38pRivian automotive inc - planned downtime in 2023 to make minor i…
RE
05:37pHealth Care Down on Inflation Resilience -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:36pRussia orders retreat from Ukrainian city of Kherson in major setback for Moscow
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.66% to 102.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.61% to $1.0014 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 1.64% to $1.1357 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pDollar Gains 0.50% to 146.41 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nippon Paper Industries : Notice Regarding Recording of Extraordinary L..
2Ginkgo Bioworks To Present New Data on High Throughput Pooled Screening..
3Intact Financial reports net income of $370M
4Chart to buy industrial tool maker Howden for $4.4 billion in clean ene..
5VONOVIA : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS