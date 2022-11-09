Bitcoin Lost 15.63% to $15787.53 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $2923.91 today or 15.63% to $15787.53

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 10, 2020, when it traded at $15393.14

--Largest percentage decrease since March 12, 2020 when it dropped 26.68%

--Down four consecutive days, down 26.11% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 2, 2022, when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending March 15, 2020 when it fell 34.11%

--Down 22.64% month-to-date

--Down 65.92% year-to-date

--Down 76.72% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 75.48% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 10, 2021), when it traded at $64386.75

--Down 75.72% from its 52-week high of $65029.50 on Nov. 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 15690.67; lowest intraday level since Nov. 12, 2020, when it hit $15499.35

--Down 16.14% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

