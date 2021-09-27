Log in
Bitcoin Lost 2.09% to $42695.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/27/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Bitcoin is down $911.76 today or 2.09% to $42695.70

--Down three of the past four days

--Down 9.15% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2021 when it dropped 35.43%

--Up 47.4% year-to-date

--Down 32.64% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 292.75% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 28, 2020), when it traded at $10870.85

--Down 32.64% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 305.10% from its 52-week low of $10539.64 on Oct. 2, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 42689.43

--Down 2.11% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 1733ET

HOT NEWS