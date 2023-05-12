Bitcoin is down $571.22 today or 2.11% to $26456.17

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 16, 2023 when it traded at $24701.45

--Down two consecutive days, down 5.16% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending May 1, 2023 when it fell 5.43%

--Down 9.85% month-to-date

--Up 59.86% year-to-date

--Down 60.98% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 11.22% from 52 weeks ago (May 13, 2022), when it traded at $29800.33

--Down 16.69% from its 52-week high of $31757.14 on May 31, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 69.57% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 25882.80; lowest intraday level since March 17, 2023 when it hit $24701.45

--Down 4.23% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 1729ET