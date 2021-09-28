Bitcoin Lost 2.12% to $41792.02 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $903.67 today or 2.12% to $41792.02

--Down four of the past five days

--Down two consecutive days, down 4.16% over this period

--Down 11.07% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since May 2021 when it dropped 35.43%

--Up 44.28% year-to-date

--Down 34.06% from its all-time high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 288.38% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 29, 2020), when it traded at $10760.55

--Down 34.06% from its 52-week high of $63381.20 on April 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 296.52% from its 52-week low of $10539.64 on Oct. 2, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 41145.16

--Down 3.63% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-21 1730ET