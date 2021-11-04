Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Lost 2.22% to $61378.01 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

11/04/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is down $1390.50 today or 2.22% to $61378.01

--Largest percentage decrease since Oct. 27, 2021, when it dropped 5.01%

--Down five of the past six days

--Down two consecutive days, down 2.79% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 27, 2021, when it fell 5.74%

--Up 111.9% year-to-date

--Down 6.96% from its all-time high of $65971.14 on Oct. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 302.62% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 5, 2020), when it traded at $15244.50

--Down 6.96% from its 52-week high of $65971.14 on Oct. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 313.43% from its 52-week low of $14846.09 on Nov. 7, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 60775.84

--Down 3.17% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1730ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:38pEuro Lost 0.47% to $1.1557 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Lost 1.34% to $1.3500 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Lost 0.22% to 113.76 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pMaterials Down As Traders Digest Fed Taper Plans -- Materials Roundup
DJ
05:35pEnergy Down As Shortages Seen Easing After OPEC+ Meeting -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05:33pUber posts operating profit but forecast lags Lyft, analyst targets
RE
05:31pDogecoin Lost 2.54% to $0.262 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Lost 2.18% to $4517.22 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 2.22% to $61378.01 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:25pOPEC+ rebuffs U.S. calls for speedier oil output increases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SocGen beats expectations in Q3, raises provision guidance for 2021
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Chegg, Lyft, Pfizer, Qualcomm...
3ING Press release 3Q2021 (PDF 0,1 MB)
4Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results; ..
5ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS