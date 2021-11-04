Bitcoin Lost 2.22% to $61378.01 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $1390.50 today or 2.22% to $61378.01

--Largest percentage decrease since Oct. 27, 2021, when it dropped 5.01%

--Down five of the past six days

--Down two consecutive days, down 2.79% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 27, 2021, when it fell 5.74%

--Up 111.9% year-to-date

--Down 6.96% from its all-time high of $65971.14 on Oct. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 302.62% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 5, 2020), when it traded at $15244.50

--Down 6.96% from its 52-week high of $65971.14 on Oct. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 313.43% from its 52-week low of $14846.09 on Nov. 7, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 60775.84

--Down 3.17% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 1730ET