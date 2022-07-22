Bitcoin Lost 2.29% to $22603.42 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $530.19 today or 2.29% to $22603.42

--Largest percentage decrease since July 12, 2022 when it dropped 4.72%

--Down three consecutive days, down 3.02% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending July 13, 2022 when it fell 6.19%

--Up 20.68% month-to-date

--Down 51.2% year-to-date

--Down 66.66% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 30.40% from 52 weeks ago (July 23, 2021), when it traded at $32476.68

--Down 66.66% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 27.51% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 22532.05

--Down 2.60% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

