Bitcoin Lost 2.29% to $22603.42 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $530.19 today or 2.29% to $22603.42
--Largest percentage decrease since July 12, 2022 when it dropped 4.72%
--Down three consecutive days, down 3.02% over this period
--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending July 13, 2022 when it fell 6.19%
--Up 20.68% month-to-date
--Down 51.2% year-to-date
--Down 66.66% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 30.40% from 52 weeks ago (July 23, 2021), when it traded at $32476.68
--Down 66.66% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 27.51% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as low as 22532.05
--Down 2.60% at today's intraday low
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-22-22 1743ET