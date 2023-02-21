Bitcoin Lost 2.34% to $24183.06 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $578.85 today or 2.34% to $24183.06

--Largest percentage decrease since Feb. 9, 2023, when it dropped 4.87%

--Down two of the past three days

--Up 5.37% month-to-date

--Up 46.13% year-to-date

--Down 64.33% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 36.21% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 22, 2022), when it traded at $37912.60

--Down 49.56% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 55.00% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 24183.06

--Down 2.34% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1729ET