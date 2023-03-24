Bitcoin is down $679.69 today or 2.40% to $27632.26

--Down two of the past three days

--Up 19.32% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2023 when it gained 38.68%

--Up 66.97% year-to-date

--Down 59.25% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 37.99% from 52 weeks ago (March 25, 2022), when it traded at $44564.38

--Down 42.37% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 77.10% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 27547.71

--Down 2.70% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-23 1730ET