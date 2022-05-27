Bitcoin Lost 2.41% to $28738.97 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $708.38 today or 2.41% to $28738.97

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since May 12, 2022 when it traded at $28572.24

--Down two consecutive days, down 3.44% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending May 12, 2022 when it fell 7.71%

--Down 25.03% month-to-date

--Down 37.96% year-to-date

--Down 57.61% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 18.46% from 52 weeks ago (May 28, 2021), when it traded at $35245.13

--Down 57.61% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 1.50% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 28255.64

--Down 4.05% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-27-22 1733ET