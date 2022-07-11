Bitcoin Lost 2.69% to $20395.70 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $564.07 today or 2.69% to $20395.70

--Down three consecutive days, down 6.59% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 30, 2022 when it fell 10.38%

--Up 8.89% month-to-date

--Down 55.97% year-to-date

--Down 69.92% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 37.88% from 52 weeks ago (July 12, 2021), when it traded at $32832.99

--Down 69.92% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 15.06% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 20301.33

--Down 3.14% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-22 1734ET