Bitcoin Lost 2.72% to $42560.56 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $1192.22 today or 2.72% to $42560.56

--Largest percentage decrease since Feb. 2, 2022, when it dropped 4.81%

--Down two consecutive days, down 4.36% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 3, 2022, when it fell 4.59%

--Up 10.71% month-to-date

--Down 8.12% year-to-date

--Down 37.23% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 11.06% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 12, 2021), when it traded at $47852.52

--Down 37.23% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 42.51% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 42252.73

--Down 3.43% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Feb. 2, 2022, when it was down as much as 5.31%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-22 1733ET