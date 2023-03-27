Bitcoin is down $769.65 today or 2.77% to $27040.90

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 17, 2023 when it traded at $26791.16

--Largest percentage decrease since March 9, 2023 when it dropped 8.00%

--Down three of the past four days

--Up 16.76% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2023 when it gained 38.68%

--Up 63.39% year-to-date

--Down 60.12% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.60% from 52 weeks ago (March 28, 2022), when it traded at $47944.16

--Down 43.60% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 73.31% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 26576.09; lowest intraday level since March 17, 2023 when it hit $24701.45

--Down 4.44% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-27-23 1729ET