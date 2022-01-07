Bitcoin Lost 2.80% to $41907.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $1206.98 today or 2.80% to $41907.50

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 29, 2021, when it traded at $41113.99

--Down five of the past six days

--Down three consecutive days, down 9.48% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 5, 2021, when it fell 13.41%

--Down 9.53% month-to-date

--Down 9.53% year-to-date

--Down 38.19% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4.96% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 8, 2021), when it traded at $39926.67

--Down 38.19% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 40.33% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 40768.55; lowest intraday level since Sept. 22, 2021, when it hit $39721.11

--Down 5.44% at today's intraday low

