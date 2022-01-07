Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Lost 2.80% to $41907.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/07/2022 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is down $1206.98 today or 2.80% to $41907.50

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 29, 2021, when it traded at $41113.99

--Down five of the past six days

--Down three consecutive days, down 9.48% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 5, 2021, when it fell 13.41%

--Down 9.53% month-to-date

--Down 9.53% year-to-date

--Down 38.19% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 4.96% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 8, 2021), when it traded at $39926.67

--Down 38.19% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 40.33% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 40768.55; lowest intraday level since Sept. 22, 2021, when it hit $39721.11

--Down 5.44% at today's intraday low

--

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-22 1747ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -4.37% 36576 Real-time Quote.-6.37%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -3.79% 41556.55286 Real-time Quote.-7.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pU.S. CDC Reports Total Deaths Of 831,729 Due To Coronavirus As Of Yesterday
RE
05:59pU.s. cdc reports total deaths of 831,729 due to coronavirus as of yesterday vs 829,740 in previous report on jan 6
RE
05:59pU.s. cdc reports total novel coronavirus cases of 58,689,973 as of yesterday vs 57,898,239 in previous report on jan 6
RE
05:59pU.s. cdc says as of january 7, 73,814,228 people received a booster dose for covid-19 vaccine since august 13, 2021
RE
05:59pU.s. cdc says 207,229,983 individuals have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 as of jan 7 vs 207,016,514 individuals as of jan 6
RE
05:58pU.s. cdc says administered 516,597,039 doses of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 7 vs 515,162,867 doses as of jan 6
RE
05:58pU.s. cdc says 246,050,320 individuals have received at least one dose of covid-19 vaccine as of jan 7 vs 245,653,518 individuals as of jan 6
RE
05:48pDogecoin Lost 3.31% to $0.155 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pEthereum Lost 6.13% to $3216.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:48pBitcoin Lost 2.80% to $41907.50 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefite..
3Wall St posts declines for first week of 2022; Nasdaq has worst week si..
4Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
5Whiplashed Wall Street struggles with mixed payrolls data

HOT NEWS