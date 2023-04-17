Bitcoin is down $865.10 today or 2.85% to $29473.61

--Largest percentage decrease since March 9, 2023 when it dropped 8.00%

--Down three consecutive days, down 3.18% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 11, 2023 when it fell 7.06%

--Up 3.81% month-to-date

--Up 78.09% year-to-date

--Down 56.53% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 27.52% from 52 weeks ago (April 18, 2022), when it traded at $40665.09

--Down 28.87% from its 52-week high of $41434.75 on April 20, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 88.90% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 29291.93

--Down 3.45% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since March 27, 2023 when it was down as much as 4.44%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-17-23 1729ET