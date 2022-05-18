Log in
Bitcoin Lost 2.91% to $29205.38 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/18/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Bitcoin is down $875.48 today or 2.91% to $29205.38


--Down three of the past five days

--Down 23.81% month-to-date

--Down 36.95% year-to-date

--Down 56.93% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 23.92% from 52 weeks ago (May 19, 2021), when it traded at $38390.16

--Down 56.93% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 3.15% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 28748.66

--Down 4.43% at today's intraday low


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-18-22 1729ET

