Bitcoin Lost 2.95% to $41740.57 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $1270.69 today or 2.95% to $41740.57

--Largest percentage decrease since Jan. 5, 2022, when it dropped 5.70%

--Down two consecutive days, down 3.7% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Jan. 7, 2022, when it fell 4.01%

--Down 9.89% month-to-date

--Down 9.89% year-to-date

--Down 38.44% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 15.13% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 18, 2021), when it traded at $36255.28

--Down 38.44% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 39.77% from its 52-week low of $29864.21 on July 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 41632.35

--Down 3.21% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-22 1754ET