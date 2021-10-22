Bitcoin Lost 3.12% to $60751.78 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $1955.66 today or 3.12% to $60751.78

--Down two consecutive days, down 7.91% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 21, 2021, when it fell 13.9%

--Up 39.88% month-to-date

--Up 109.73% year-to-date

--Down 7.91% from its all-time high of $65971.14 on Oct. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 369.44% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 23, 2020), when it traded at $12941.37

--Down 7.91% from its 52-week high of $65971.14 on Oct. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 369.44% from its 52-week low of $12941.37 on Oct. 23, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 60100.18

--Down 4.16% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-22-21 1731ET