Bitcoin Lost 3.12% to $60751.78 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $1955.66 today or 3.12% to $60751.78
--Down two consecutive days, down 7.91% over this period
--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 21, 2021, when it fell 13.9%
--Up 39.88% month-to-date
--Up 109.73% year-to-date
--Down 7.91% from its all-time high of $65971.14 on Oct. 20, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 369.44% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 23, 2020), when it traded at $12941.37
--Traded as low as 60100.18
--Down 4.16% at today's intraday low
Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-22-21 1731ET