Bitcoin is down $897.36 today or 3.18% to $27298.94

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since March 27, 2023 when it traded at $27040.90

--Down six of the past seven days

--Down three consecutive days, down 10.21% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 11, 2022, when it fell 10.36%

--Down 3.85% month-to-date

--Up 64.95% year-to-date

--Down 59.74% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 31.06% from 52 weeks ago (April 22, 2022), when it traded at $39596.93

--Down 31.99% from its 52-week high of $40139.89 on April 25, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 74.97% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 27213.45; lowest intraday level since March 29, 2023 when it hit $27128.51

--Down 3.49% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-23 1730ET