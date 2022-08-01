Bitcoin Lost 3.26% to $23027.05 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $776.70 today or 3.26% to $23027.05

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 3.97% over this period

--Down 50.29% year-to-date

--Down 66.04% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 40.74% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 2, 2021), when it traded at $38856.84

--Down 66.04% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 29.90% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 22878.37

--Down 3.89% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

