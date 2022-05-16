Bitcoin Lost 3.58% to $29880.45 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $1110.32 today or 3.58% to $29880.45

--Down two of the past three days

--Down 22.05% month-to-date

--Down 35.49% year-to-date

--Down 55.93% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 33.37% from 52 weeks ago (May 17, 2021), when it traded at $44843.39

--Down 55.93% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5.53% from its 52-week low of $28314.54 on May 11, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 29179.05

--Down 5.85% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1735ET