Bitcoin is down $1072.91 today or 3.67% to $28196.31

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since April 9, 2023 when it traded at $28107.98

--Down five of the past six days

--Down two consecutive days, down 7.26% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending March 10, 2023 when it fell 8.7%

--Down 0.69% month-to-date

--Up 70.38% year-to-date

--Down 58.41% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 30.63% from 52 weeks ago (April 21, 2022), when it traded at $40646.67

--Down 30.63% from its 52-week high of $40646.67 on April 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 80.72% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 28068.29; lowest intraday level since April 9, 2023 when it hit $27899.43

--Down 4.10% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 1730ET