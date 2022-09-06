Bitcoin Lost 3.96% to $18962.02 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $780.90 today or 3.96% to $18962.02

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since June 30, 2022 when it traded at $18730.62

--Largest percentage decrease since Aug. 26, 2022, when it dropped 4.53%

--Down five of the past six days

--Down two consecutive days, down 4.7% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 27, 2022, when it fell 7.61%

--Down 59.06% year-to-date

--Down 72.03% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 59.46% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 7, 2021), when it traded at $46776.65

--Down 72.03% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6.97% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 18734.45; lowest intraday level since July 1, 2022 when it hit $18706.45

--Down 5.11% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Aug. 19, 2022, when it was down as much as 9.52%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-06-22 1730ET