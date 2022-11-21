Bitcoin Lost 3.99% to $15602.37 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $648.65 today or 3.99% to $15602.37

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 10, 2020, when it traded at $15393.14

--Largest percentage decrease since Nov. 11, 2022, when it dropped 5.81%

--Down three of the past four days

--Down two consecutive days, down 6.38% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 9, 2022, when it fell 23.61%

--Down 23.55% month-to-date

--Down 66.32% year-to-date

--Down 76.99% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 72.28% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 22, 2021), when it traded at $56278.24

--Down 73.48% from its 52-week high of $58833.76 on Nov. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 15508.45; lowest intraday level since Nov. 12, 2020, when it hit $15499.35

--Down 4.57% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 11, 2022, when it was down as much as 7.74%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1729ET