Bitcoin Lost 4.62% to $20682.61 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

06/16/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
Bitcoin is down $1002.40 today or 4.62% to $20682.61


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 15, 2020, when it traded at $19431.21

--Down of the past 10 days

--Down 10 consecutive days, down 34.2% over this period

--Longest losing streak since Oct. 5, 2010, when it fell for 14 straight trading days

--Worst 10 day stretch since the 10 days ending May 21, 2021 when it fell 38.07%

--Down 34.87% month-to-date

--Down 55.35% year-to-date

--Down 69.5% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 45.22% from 52 weeks ago (June 17, 2021), when it traded at $37752.36

--Down 69.50% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 20522.16

--Down 5.36% at today's intraday low


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-16-22 1731ET

