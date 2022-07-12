Bitcoin Lost 4.72% to $19433.83 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $961.86 today or 4.72% to $19433.83

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since July 3, 2022 when it traded at $19106.47

--Largest percentage decrease since June 30, 2022 when it dropped 7.14%

--Down four consecutive days, down 10.99% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 30, 2022 when it fell for four straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 30, 2022 when it fell 12.43%

--Up 3.75% month-to-date

--Down 58.05% year-to-date

--Down 71.34% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 40.24% from 52 weeks ago (July 13, 2021), when it traded at $32518.91

--Down 71.34% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 9.63% from its 52-week low of $17726.51 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 19305.84; lowest intraday level since July 4, 2022 when it hit $19044.34

--Down 5.34% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since June 30, 2022 when it was down as much as 7.45%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-12-22 1741ET