Bitcoin Lost 4.87% to $21841.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $1118.78 today or 4.87% to $21841.18

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 19, 2023, when it traded at $20940.90

--Largest percentage decrease since Nov. 11, 2022, when it dropped 5.81%

--Down two consecutive days, down 5.86% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 21, 2022, when it fell 6.38%

--Down 4.83% month-to-date

--Up 31.98% year-to-date

--Down 67.79% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.08% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 10, 2022), when it traded at $43752.78

--Down 54.44% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 39.99% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 21757.14; lowest intraday level since Jan. 20, 2023, when it hit $20886.69

--Down 5.24% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 11, 2022, when it was down as much as 7.74%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1730ET