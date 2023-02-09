Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Bitcoin Lost 4.87% to $21841.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

02/09/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is down $1118.78 today or 4.87% to $21841.18


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 19, 2023, when it traded at $20940.90

--Largest percentage decrease since Nov. 11, 2022, when it dropped 5.81%

--Down two consecutive days, down 5.86% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 21, 2022, when it fell 6.38%

--Down 4.83% month-to-date

--Up 31.98% year-to-date

--Down 67.79% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.08% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 10, 2022), when it traded at $43752.78

--Down 54.44% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 39.99% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 21757.14; lowest intraday level since Jan. 20, 2023, when it hit $20886.69

--Down 5.24% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 11, 2022, when it was down as much as 7.74%


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-23 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -1.13% 21433.8 End-of-day quote.38.30%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -1.25% 22961.1 End-of-day quote.38.20%
Latest news "Economy"
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.20% to 96.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.28% to $1.0743 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.40% to $1.2121 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 0.08% to 131.54 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Lost 8.72% to $0.082 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pU.S. set to loan Redwood Materials $2 billion for EV materials plant
RE
05:31pEthereum Lost 6.76% to $1541.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 4.87% to $21841.18 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Down on Retreat From Risk -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Credit Suisse logs worst annual loss since global financial crisis
2Alphabet A : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3Chinese AI-Related Stocks Slump After State-Media Warning
4British American Tobacco profit up in 2022 amid challenges
5Toyota Tsusho : to Acquire 85% of SB Energy Shares- Maximizing synergie..

HOT NEWS