Bitcoin is down $1180.47 today or 5.04% to $22246.13

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 13, 2023, when it traded at $21621.24

--Largest percentage decrease since Nov. 11, 2022, when it dropped 5.81%

--Down four of the past five days

--Down two consecutive days, down 5.5% over this period

--Worst two day stretch since the two days ending Feb. 10, 2023, when it fell 6.17%

--Up 34.42% year-to-date

--Down 67.19% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.55% from 52 weeks ago (March 4, 2022), when it traded at $39409.87

--Down 53.60% from its 52-week high of $47944.16 on March 28, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 42.58% from its 52-week low of $15602.37 on Nov. 21, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as low as 22111.41; lowest intraday level since Feb. 15, 2023, when it hit $22065.65

--Down 5.61% at today's intraday low; Largest intraday % decrease since Nov. 11, 2022, when it was down as much as 7.74%

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

03-03-23 1730ET