Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Bitcoin Lost 5.41% to $21991.89 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

06/14/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bitcoin is down $1258.83 today or 5.41% to $21991.89


--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 16, 2020, when it traded at $21239.58

--Down eight consecutive days, down 30.03% over this period

--Longest losing streak since July 31, 2014 when it fell for nine straight trading days

--Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending May 19, 2021 when it fell 32.58%

--Down 30.75% month-to-date

--Down 52.52% year-to-date

--Down 67.56% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 44.95% from 52 weeks ago (June 15, 2021), when it traded at $39948.71

--Down 67.56% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 20889.07; lowest intraday level since Dec. 16, 2020, when it hit $19319.24

--Down 10.16% at today's intraday low


Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1731ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pBrazil's Petrobras to postpone price hike until after tax cut vote -sources
RE
05:50pNorth Carolina school's requirement that girls wear skirts unconstitutional, court rules
RE
05:47pU.S. allows some Russian energy-related transactions until Dec. 5
RE
05:46pZendesk in talks to settle with activist investor Jana Partners - WSJ
RE
05:45pKorean pop band BTS taking a break to work on solo projects
RE
05:43pHouse passes bill expanding Supreme Court security
RE
05:43p'Lightyear' star Chris Evans calls critics of on-screen representation 'idiots'
RE
05:43pFed risk drubs stocks; dollar, bond yields soar
RE
05:41pBiden touts temporary grain silos on Ukraine border to help exports
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.36% to 98.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French state closely monitoring future of 'strategic asset' Atos -offic..
2Day of reckoning for Atos as split-up plan, CEO exit spook investors
3DSM : Bernstein takes a positive view
4Analyst recommendations: NetApp, Nike, Oracle, Wizz Air, Walmart...
5Billionaire-founder Harold Hamm offers to take Continental private in $..

HOT NEWS