Bitcoin Lost 5.41% to $21991.89 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Bitcoin is down $1258.83 today or 5.41% to $21991.89

--Lowest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 16, 2020, when it traded at $21239.58

--Down eight consecutive days, down 30.03% over this period

--Longest losing streak since July 31, 2014 when it fell for nine straight trading days

--Worst eight day stretch since the eight days ending May 19, 2021 when it fell 32.58%

--Down 30.75% month-to-date

--Down 52.52% year-to-date

--Down 67.56% from its all-time high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 44.95% from 52 weeks ago (June 15, 2021), when it traded at $39948.71

--Down 67.56% from its 52-week high of $67802.30 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--New 52-week low

--Traded as low as 20889.07; lowest intraday level since Dec. 16, 2020, when it hit $19319.24

--Down 10.16% at today's intraday low

Source: CoinDesk, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 1731ET